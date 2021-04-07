Destin Marlins add to undefeated golf season with win over Liza Jackson

With six rounds of golf under their belts, the Destin Marlins are looking to win the Okaloosa County championship.

“We are having an outstanding year,” said golf coach Terry Gulledge.

“Both teams are unbeaten so far, and it looks like we have a good chance to bring the county championship back to Destin,” Gulledge said.

During a match with Davidson Middle of Crestview on April 1, Camryn Lux shot an even par 25, which was one of the best scores shot by a girl or a boy at Destin Middle, according to Gulledge.

On April 6, both Destin teams beat Liza Jackson in a round at Regatta Bay Country Club in Destin.

The boys won 131-157. Leading Destin was Eli Scharf with a 28. Palmer Lindsley and Elijah Bailey both shot 36, while Will Porter carded a 38.

The Destin girls won 142-183. Lux led the way with a 30. Madeleine Swilley scored a 33, Trina Mille a 35 and Victoria Torres a 39.

The county championships are set for Thursday, April 15, at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club.