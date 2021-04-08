Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia and Colorado — they are all represented and fishing in Destin.

One of the things I always ask when walking the fishing docks and looking at the catches is where the people are from.

I find it interesting that folks come from all over to visit our little piece of heaven here on the Gulf Coast and fish aboard our boats. Not only that, while they are here they are staying in our hotels, motels, condos and rentals, eating in the restaurants and traveling up and down the roads. The traveling part is easy to see when it takes you 30 minutes or more just to get from one end of Destin to the other.

But all that aside, the folks who are here are fishing and bringing in some mighty fine catches.

Before the wind blasts and cool temps dropped by for a few days, people were pulling in fish left and right. As a matter of fact, it almost looked like “red snapper days” down on the docks. Several of the charters were doing two trips a day like they do non-stop during June and July when red snapper is in season.

Ohio anglers on the Au Sum with Capt. Chris McConnell came in with a several mingo, a few white snapper and triggerfish. Mingo, also known as vermillion snapper, are red in color and are in the red snapper family and pretty tasty.

Capt. Justin Destin and his group of anglers from Tennessee on the Un Reel filled the nails with some big mingo and triggerfish.

“It was just right out there today … glad to be here,” Destin said. He was one of the charters who had a double.

Capt. Casey Weldon on the Fish-N-Fool came in from his first trip of the day with triggerfish and mingo. His anglers were from Chicago.

Triggerfish, which are gray and kind of flat, just opened back up the first of March. It’s not a pretty fish to look at, but It’s great on the dinner plate.

Wisconsin anglers on the Backdown with Capt. Phillip Blackburn also pulled in triggerfish and mingo.

Anglers from Dalton, Georgia, on the Twilight with Capt. Robert Hill pulled in their share of big triggerfish, mingo, white snapper and a lane snapper. A lane snapper, also in the snapper family, looks like a red snapper but has yellow stripes on its back.

Michigan anglers on the Kitchen Pass with Capt. Travis Ream came in from a five-hour trip with a few triggerfish, mingo, white snapper and even a Spanish mackerel.

Capt. T.J. George on the High Cotton and his group came in with a big catch of mingo and triggerfish.

“We’re glad to have people here to fish,” George said. “And are allowed to fish … thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Florida, for the most part, has been pretty lax when it comes to fishing and allowing people to continue to run their businesses.

Capt. Reid Phillips and his group from Ohio on the Rewind came in with a nice king mackerel along with several mingo and a few triggerfish. Nick Wolfe of Ohio caught the big king mackerel. When asked if they were here on spring break, the reply was “kind of.” Dad chimed in and said with online schooling they can come anytime.

Wisconsin anglers on the Backlash with Capt. Chris Kirby hauled in some big triggerfish, mingo and a little scamp as well. Sally Tohn had the biggest trigger on the boat, an 8-pounder, although she admitted to having a little help reeling it in.

Illinois anglers on the Windwalker II with Capt. Bernie LeFebvre got their mingo, triggerfish and white snapper, as did the group on the Mighty Fine with Capt. Bud Miller.

Colorado anglers on the Outta Line with Capt. Trey Windes came in with a couple of big triggerfish to go along with their mingo and white snapper.

“I’m doubled up today,” Windes said, meaning he had back-to-back trips.

“I think people have been sitting at the house too long,” he said.

It appears the sitting has stopped and the fishing is off to a roaring start.

See you at the docks.