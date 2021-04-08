Huck's Ducks edge out Bradley Industrial Textile in coed softball

Brandon Williams knocked in seven runs to lead Huck’s Ducks in a 28-27 victory over Bradley Industrial Textile in Destin’s Coed Softball League at the Morgan Sports Center.

Williams cranked out a home run, triple and two singles in the five-inning game.

The game was neck-and-neck. Bradley scored six in the top of the first and Huck’s answered with five.

In the top of second, Bradley added six more runs. Huck’s evened the score with seven runs.

In the third, Bradley scored one and Huck’s answered in the bottom half with four for a 16-13 lead.

In the fourth, Bradley exploded and scored the 10-run limit for a 23-16 advantage. Huck’s came roaring back with eight runs, to go up by one.

With time running out on the 75-minute game, each team scored four runs in the fifth with Huck’s taking the win.

Other big hitters for Huck’s were Nick Wingate with a homer and a double for six RBIs, and Della Frey with three singles.

Tops for Bradley was Cody Maddux with three home runs and a double for seven RBIs. Michael Haynes connected for two doubles and two singles for two RBIs, and Milli Santiago hit three singles.

HarborWalk Marina 23, ABA Behavioral Health 12

At the end of two innings, HarborWalk was on top 13-5 and then 22-9 after three innings. The game was over in five innings.

Brian Martinez led HarborWalk with two home runs for five RBIs. Chris Poole hit two doubles and a single for three RBIs, and Rose Bartlett connected for three singles for two RBIs.

Steven Caballero slapped a homer and two singles for three RBIs for ABA. Josh Himmelberger hit two home runs, Megan Irby tripled and singled, and Blaine Watkins hit three singles.

Island Time 21, My Destin Vacation 9

The first two innings were close with Island Time holding a one-run lead. In the fourth inning, Island Time exploded for nine runs and then picked up three more in the fifth. Destin Vacation scored one last run in the fourth.

Michael Ogden was the big stick for Island Time with a grand slam, triple and two singles for eight RBIs. Luke Unterseh tripled, hit two doubles and a single for four RBIs; Madison Phillips, two singles and one RBI; and Gabe Acosta, inside-the-park homer, triple and a single.

Matt Wright led Destin Vacation with a double and a single. Kait Bazylak singled for two RBIs, and Michelle Williams singled.

ABA Behavioral Health 23, Exurt 3

ABA dominated, jumping out to a 17-1 lead in the first two innings. The game was over in five.

Steven Caballero belted two homers for ABA for six RBIs. Justin Coppack tripled, hit two doubles and a single for three RBIs, Kendall Roles hit two singles for two RBIs, and Megan Irby doubled and singled for three RBIs.

Layla Overly hit two singles for Exurt. Nikki Stewart and Brandon Mahon each hit a double.

Shoreline 10, Renasant Bank 8

At the end of three, the game was deadlocked at 5-5. Shoreline edged ahead in the next two innings for an 8-7 lead. In the last inning, Shoreline scored two and Renasant one.

Connecting for two hits each for Shoreline were Britnee Orr, Hunter Holcomb and Gillian Takais.

Matt Herberman was tops for Renasant with a homer and a single for two RBIs. Erin Hartsell doubled and singled for two RBIs, and Liz Griffin singled for two RBIs.

Renasant Bank 30, Fender’s Collision 29

Renasant led throughout, but Fender’s was right on its heels. At the end of five innings, Renasant led 22-20. With time running out on the game, Renasant put up eight runs and Fender’s scored nine.

Matt Herberman and Shawn Wood each had four hits, including a homer, for seven RBIs each for Renasant. Tabitha Taylor hit two doubles for an RBI.

Jason Little knocked in eight runs for Fender’s on three doubles and two singles. Jen Bazylak doubled and hit two singles for five RBIs, and Ruben Ruiz doubled and singled for three RBIs.