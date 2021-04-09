Destin Marlins bang out big win over Pryor Pirates in baseball

The Destin Marlins banged out 10 hits to beat the Pryor Pirates 13-3 in middle school baseball in Destin on April 7.

“We got to play with all our sixth- and seventh-graders for the first few innings. They stepped up and played a good game. It was cool to see a glimpse of the future,” said Destin coach Matt Cawthon.

The young Marlins put two runs on the board in the second inning on a single down the right field line by Caleb Wright for two RBIs.

In the third they picked up three more runs on a single by Caden Job and a couple errors by Pryor.

Pryor finally scored in the top of the fourth with three runs.

Destin got those back in the bottom half and then some. Pryor walked the first two batters before Jordan Figueroa cranked the first pitch over the left field fence for a three-run homer. Logan Reeder singled and scored on a double by Will Blanchard. Destin led 9-3.

The home run was Figueroa’s fourth of the season.

“It was right down the middle,” Figueroa said of the pitch that he sent sailing out of the park.

Destin went on to score four more runs in the sixth. This time Blanchard cranked one out center field for three RBIs. Christian Erlich doubled and scored on a single from Lee Henderson to give the Marlins a 10-run lead and the win.

Jace Cunningham, Blanchard and Austin McDowell shared pitching duties for the Marlins.

On April 8, Destin blasted the Bruner Spartans 16-1 in five innings. Destin exploded with 12 runs in the first and then picked up two in both the third and fourth innings.

Owen Davis and McDowell each hit homers.