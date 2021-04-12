Destin Marlins tame Meigs Wildcats on the tennis courts for 9-1 finish

In their last regular match of the season, both the boys and girls Destin Marlin tennis teams posted victories over the Meigs Wildcats in middle school action at Bluewater Bay Tennis Club on April 8.

The Marlin boys made a clean sweep, 7-0, while the Destin girls came away with a 5-2 win. With the wins, both teams finished the regular season 9-1.

“I’m so proud of each of the Destin Middle School players, both on a team and individual level, by the hard work and effort they put in this season,” said Destin tennis coach Brett Chipser. “They should be very proud of their record.”

The Okaloosa County Tournament is set for April 28-29 at Bluewater Bay.

More Marlin news:Destin's Lady Marlins blank Pryor Pirates in softball, Kirby knocks homer

Marlins in the news:Destin Marlins add to undefeated golf season with win over Liza Jackson

In the match with Meigs, the Destin boys posted wins all the way around. Destin’s No. 1 seed, Gates Chipser, won 6-2. Charlie Frankfurt, in the No. 2 spot, won 6-1. Andy Jackson, No. 3, won 6-0. No. 4 for the boys, Ebner Ingram, posted a 6-1 win and No. 5 seed Vlad Stasenka won 6-3.

In doubles play, Chipser and Frankfurt teamed up for a 6-0 victory while Ingram and Stasenka walked off with a 6-0 win as well.

In girls action, the Marlins won all their singles matches but lost in doubles play.

Destin’s No. 1 seed Audrey Hill won 6-3. Kinley Driver, No. 2, won 6-4 and Gigi

Biro, No. 3, walked off with a 6-0 victory. No. 4 player Isabella Grzebieluch won 6-1 and No. 5 seed Aspen Baker posted a 6-2 victory.

Hill and Driver lost 7-5 in doubles and Paige Norris and Biro lost at doubles, 6-3.