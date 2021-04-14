Wainwright leads Destin in win over Davidson Panthers in middle school baseball

Destin’s Wyatt Wainwright went the distance on the mound and smacked a three-run homer to boost the Marlins to a 5-2 win over the visiting Davidson Panthers in middle school baseball earlier this week.

Wainwright faced 31 batters, struck out 10, walked two and scattered six hits.

"Wyatt Wainwright pitched an outstanding game again and earned his second win against them this season," said Destin coach Matt Cawthon.

The Marlins beat Davidson 13-5 in Crestview previously.

This week, Destin started out slow against Davidson with no hits in the first two innings.

In the third, the Marlins went to work. Landon Ullrich led with a single and scored on a base hit from Jordan Figueroa. Austin McDowell walked and the next batter popped up for an out. With two runners on base, Wainwright blasted a fast ball over the fence for a 4-0 lead.

"It was a fast ball," Wainwright said when he got back to the dugout after his fourth home run of the season.

In the top of the fourth, Davidson scored one on two hits.

Destin got the run back in the bottom half. Zack Clark singled to center field and scored on a hit by Figueroa for a 5-1 mark.

Davidson scored one last run in the top of the fifth on one hit.

"We connected on some big hits when it counted," Cawthon said. "All of our hits were huge and many of them came with two strikes in the count."

Figueroa had two hits on the day, while Wainwright, Clark, Ullrich and Brody Ray each had one.

"Our whole team has kept flipping the page and checking the boxes, improving," Cawthon said.