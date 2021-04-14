Lady Marlins drop a close one to Davidson Panthers in softball

Playing a bit sluggish to start, the Destin Marlins dropped a close one 5-3 to the visiting Davidson Panthers on Monday in middle school softball.

“We struggled at bat and on the field. We made several errors and we struck out 10 times,” said Destin coach Kati O’Brian.

“Davidson came out ready to fight tooth and nail to pull out the W. We didn’t,” O’Brian said.

Davidson drew first blood with a run in the top of the first inning on a pair of singles and then picked up another run in the third on two more hits.

Destin got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third. Mykean Pope reached on an error and eventually scored on a passed ball for a 2-1 game.

In the top of the sixth, Davidson scored three runs on three walks, two hits and an error.

Destin answered in the bottom half with two runs. Kendra Ayers singled to right field, Hannah Isham followed with a base hit, then the next two batters popped up for outs. Izzy Douglas reached on an error, while Ayers and Isham slipped in home. The next batter struck out.

Neither team scored in the seventh and the Panthers got the win.

“We had five hits, but didn’t capitalize on them and left runners on base in scoring position. It just wasn’t our game from start to finish,” O’Brian said.