Destin Marlins bring home hardware from county golf tournament

With Destin’s Camryn Lux topping all scorers, the Destin Marlins captured the Okaloosa County Middle School girls golf championship on Monday at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club's Pines course, while the Destin boys finished as runners up.

“It was another outstanding year for Destin Middle School golf with eighth-graders dominating both teams,” said Destin coach Terry Gulledge.

“Camryn Lux and Madeleine Swilley swept through match play undefeated and won the county championship by 18 strokes over Shoal River,” Gulledge said.

Lux shot a 42, with Bruner’s Laura Spolski coming in second overall with a 50.

Swilley carded a 55 for the Lady Marlins, while Trina Miile shot a 58, Victoria Torres a 62 and Isa Nohrenberg a 65.

The Lady Marlins posted a 217 as a team to take the title. The Shoal River Mustangs of Crestview came in second with a 235 and Bruner of Fort Walton Beach placed third with a 241.

As for the Destin boys, they finished two strokes behind the Ruckel Rams to finish second.

Eighth-grader Eli Scharf led the Destin boys with a 38. Cooper Hall shot a 43, Brooks Chouinard a 48, Palmer Lindsley a 49 and Will Porter a 54.

Destin finished with a 178 while Ruckel took first at 176. Placing third in the boy's competition was Liza Jackson with a 202.

“The boys team also went through match play unbeaten and lost to a strong Ruckel team,” Gulledge said.