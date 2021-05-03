Fender's Collision wins two in coed softball at Morgan Sports Center

Fender’s Collision posted back-to-back victories in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Fender’s beat Island Time 22-18 and Renasant Bank 22-4.

In the win over Island TIme, Fender’s led 13-7 after two innings. Fender’s added three more runs in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth for the win.

Island Time had its biggest inning in the fourth with seven runs.

Dave Bazylak was the big stick for Fender’s with three home runs for eight RBIs. Jen Bazylak tripled and singled for four RBIs and Jason Little cranked a homer and three singles for six RBIs.

Michelle Eubanks had four hits for five RBIs for Island Time, including a double. Michael Ogden doubled and hit two singles for four RBIs, and C.I. Wells-Hixson knocked a home run and a single for two RBIs.

In the win over Renasant, Fender’s took an 8-2 lead in the first three innings. In the top of the fourth, Fender’s exploded and scored the 10-run limit. They picked up four more in the sixth for the 22-4 victory.

Matt Herbermann connected for two doubles for Renasant. Erin Hartsel had two singles for an RBI and Rebecca Shotliff singled.

Bradley Industrial Textile 34, Exurt 12

Bradley scored the 10-run limit in the second and third innings to blast Exurt.

Brandon Jackson cranked out two homers and a single for five RBIs for Bradley. Michael Haynes slapped a grand slam, a double and a single for seven RBIs, and Kristen Myers connected for four singles and an RBI. Brian Martinez also ripped two homers.

Justin Abdo hit three singles for three RBIs for Exurt. Nikki Stewart doubled and singled, and Emily Jernigan hit three singles.

Exurt 12, ABA Behavioral Health 10

The game was close throughout, with Exurt just a step ahead, 8-7, at the end of three innings. In the fourth, Exurt scored one and ABA answered with two to tie the game.

In the last inning, Exurt put up three runs and held ABA to one for the win.

Justin Abdo had three singles for Exurt for five RBIs. Andy Collins hit a home run and a single for three RBIs, and Emily Jernigan doubled and singled.

Josh Himmelberger led ABA with three doubles and a single for two RBIs. Justin Coppock doubled and hit two singles, and Micaela Sanches connected for three singles.

Huck’s Ducks 21, HarborWalk Marina 9

Huck’s had two big innings, with eight runs in the second and 10 in the fourth.

Coby Agular, Tyler Stahlhut and Sam Hollekim each went three for four at bat for Huck’s.

Kortney Cooper was the big hitter for HarborWalk with a home run and four RBIs.

My Destin Beach Vacation 17, Austin Music Company 9

Brandon Blyden went three for four with four RBIs for My Destin. Michael Robbin and Todd Schrag each had two hits.

Austin Gaines hit a homer and a single for three RBIs for Austin Music. Eric Sexton had three hits and Gillian Takais, two.