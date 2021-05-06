Wassiya wins World Cobia Championships at Harbor Docks

Cobia tournaments for 2021 are complete.

With 32 boats entered in the month-long World Cobia Championships at Harbor Docks Restaurant on Destin harbor, the Wassiya with Capt. Royce Dahnke rose to the top with the largest ling for the month, a 56.9-pounder pulled in by Renee Bullard.

Second place went to Knot at Work with a 55.6-pounder and third to Hammerhead with a 52.3-pounder.

The Wassiya also took first in the Ladies Division with Bullard's 56.9-pounder. Second went to the Instigator with a 46.6-pounder.

More cobia news:El Chapo is big money winner in Boathouse Oyster Bar Ding-A-Ling tournament

More:Done Pickin hauls in big money fish in Destin Flathead Classic Cobia Tournament at Boshamps

In the Tag and Release Division, No Alibi and Papi each brought in five tags. Hey Baby finished with four tags.

The Crab Cruncher Classic, also at Harbor Docks, took place last weekend with 16 boats entered. Site Visit took first and second place overall with a 57.7-pounder and a 47.9-pounder.

Hey Baby won the Tag and Release Division with two tags.