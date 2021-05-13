Destin swim teams finish as runners-up in county meet, break school records in the process

Both the boys and girls swim teams at Destin Middle School finished as runners-up in the recent Okaloosa County Middle School County Championships held at Destin Aquatic Center.

Ruckel Middle School in Niceville took first place.

“This is the best season we’ve had in a long, long time for both the girls and the boys teams,” said Destin swim coach Bethany Jewah.

“The combination of swimmers we had this year was unmatched. Not only did they swim their best, they really came together as a team. You could tell they were having a lot of fun racing with each other all season long. It was such a great season. I’m so incredibly proud of both teams,” Jewah added.

During the county meet, the Marlins broke several Destin school records.

Roland White, Fisher Kelly, Blake Napier and Leo Covic broke a record in the boys 200-yard medley with a time of 1:55.49.

In the boys 100-yard freestyle, Kelly broke the record with a 51.38.

In the boys 25-yard backstroke, Elijah Kimbrell set a new record of 15.76. Kimbrell also set a record in the 25-yard freestyle at 13.76.

In the boys 200-yard freestyle relay, Covic, Napier, Gavin Bartlett and Kelly set a record of 1:44.42.

In the girls 200-yard freestyle relay, Destin’s Brighton Watson, Addie Kelly, Julianna DeSouza and Ella Stone did well.