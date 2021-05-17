Island Time clocks Austin Music Company in coed softball action

Gabe Acosta connected for five hits to lead Island Time in a 27-13 win over Austin Music Company in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Acosta belted an inside-the-park home run, three triples and a single for six RBIs.

The first inning was close, with Austin holding a 5-4 lead.

In the second, Island Time pulled away with eight runs and Austin could only answer with two.

In the third, Island Time scored one and Austin evened the score with six runs for a 13-13 game.

In the top of the fourth, Island Time scored three and then held Austin scoreless. In the fifth and final inning, Island Time exploded for 11 runs for the win.

C.I. Hixson-Wells hit a triple, a double and a single for two RBIs for Island Time. Madison Phillips connected for two doubles and a triple for an RBI.

James Higgins led Austin with a double and two singles. Marlee Tucker hit two singles for three RBIs and Austin Gaines doubled and singled.

ABA Behavioral Health 14, Huck's Ducks 12

At the end of three innings, the game was tied at 5-5.

Huck’s scored two in the fourth and then one in the fifth for an 8-5 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, ABA rallied with nine runs to go up 14-8.

With the 75-minute time limit running out, Huck’s scored four more in the top of the sixth.

Justin Coppock led ABA with two doubles and two singles for six RBIs. Blaine Watkins doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Tiffany Werner singled for an RBI.

Tyler Stahlhut led Huck’s with a home run, a double and a single for four RBIs. Della Frey hit three singles, and Nick Wingate doubled and singled for two RBIs. Luke Jackson slapped a home run.

Huck’s Ducks 24, Exurt 8

Huck’s dominated and put the game away in four innings.

Brandon Williams hit a double and three singles for four RBIs for Huck’s. Coby Aguilar tripled and hit two singles for three RBIs, and Audrianna Brandt doubled and singled for an RBI.

Andy Collins and Brandon Mahan each hit three singles for two RBIs for Exurt. Nikki Stewart doubled and tripled.

Bradley’s Industrial Textile 20, HarborWalk Marina 11

After three innings, Bradley’s led 12-11. In the next two innings, Bradley’s pulled away with five in the fourth and three in the fifth for the victory.

Cody Maddox belted an inside-the-park home run, a double and two singles for six RBIs for Bradley’s. Bradley Cummings hit three singles for an RBI and Tori Chapel hit two singles for an RBI. Brandon Jackson also clobbered a home run.

Kortney Cooper led HarborWalk with an inside-the-park homer, and two singles for four RBIs. Brian Martinez doubled and hit two singles, and Chris Poole connected for three singles.

Renasant Bank 19, My Destin Beach Vacation 7

Renasant jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first three innings and then picked up three more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Matt Herbermann clobbered a home run and three hits for Renasant. Tabitha Taylor connected for four hits and Shawn Wood a double and two singles. Todd Preston cranked out a home run.

Brandon Blyden was the big stick for My Destin with two doubles and a single. Beth Blyden and Josh Raya each connected for two singles.

Fender’s Collision 24, My Destin Beach Vacation 18

At the end of three innings, Fender’s was on top 16-5 then they added eight more in the fourth.

My Destin picked up two runs in the fourth and then rallied for 11 runs in the fifth but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Big hitters for Fender’s were Davey Bazylak with a homer and two singles, Jen Bazylak with three singles and Jordan Brewer with a home run.

Todd Schrag led My Destin with a homer, double and two singles. Brandon Blyden connected for three singles, and Kait Bazylak hit two singles.