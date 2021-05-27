Good music, good times, good pudding at MKAF Concert in the Village for Allman Brothers Tribute

They came by the hundreds with lawn chairs, blankets and even bean bags, carrying boxes of fried chicken, pasta salads, taco fixings, cheese boards, a birthday cake and even a banana pudding.

Destination: the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Concert in the Village on Thursday night featuring A Brother’s Revival, an Allman Brothers Tribute.

The concert was the fifth in a series of 10 slated for the spring.

“We’re sold out tonight,” said Deb Nissley, director of operations for MKAF, who noted that all the reserved tables were taken.

People started flowing in a little before 6 p.m. before the band took the stage at 7 p.m.

Last year, MKAF had the concert series, but even with social-distanced tables it was still well attended, Nissley said.

This year, attendance has been outstanding.

“We were sold out for the first one,” Nissley said, with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing “The Music of Queen” with conductor Brent Havens and vocalist Brody Dolyniuk.

Counting those at reserved tables and others with lawn chairs and such, about 1,200 attended the “Queen” concert.

“And this one tonight is right on par with that one,” Nissley said as she checked people in Thursday. When it was all said and done, about 950 attended the Allman Brothers Tribute.

The village has 85 reserved tables that seat eight people each. Nissley said about 78 of them are already spoken for each week for the spring series.

“I think we are doing better than we were in 2019,” Nissley said.

People are just ready after a year of the pandemic to get out and enjoy themselves, and that was evident Thursday.

“This is like a giant garden party where we can get out and enjoy one another and listen to good music,” said Susan Kiley.

Before the music began, Kiley, who was seated at the Bay Breeze Patio table with friends, said her favorite concerts so far have been the “Queen” and “Duchess.”

Mitch Newton came in sporting an Allman Brothers 1981 concert T-shirt. He admitted he didn’t buy the shirt at the concert, but loves their music.

“That’s one of the few I haven’t seen,” Newton said.

People decorated their tables with various centerpieces, from candelabras to flowers and even a sparkling silver disco ball.

The folks of Bijous De Mer let friends use their table for the night.

“The Queen concert … that was amazing. That was my favorite so far,” said Lori Outlaw, who was sitting at the Bijous table.

In addition to all those seated at the tables, others came with blankets, lawn chairs and even a bean bag.

Joe D’Agostino, seated in his bean bag chair, was enjoying a bit of fried chicken and pasta salad.

“I know they’re not finished yet … but this is going to be my favorite,” he said of the Allman Tribute.

The Concerts in the Village spring series has five more shows. General admission tickets are $15. Gate opens at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m.

The remaining concerts are:

• May 27 — Deana Carter of Nashville

• June 3 — The Tams

• June 10 — Kara Grainger

• June 17 — Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24 — Air National Guard, Band of the South