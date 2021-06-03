Destin 9U All-Stars put away Shalimar in two games for district baseball title

The Destin Little League 9U All-Star team whipped Shalimar to win the District 1 Championship this past weekend on the diamond.

Destin and Shalimar played the best two out of three, with Destin clinching the title in two games.

In game one, Destin put away Shalimar 14-4 in four innings. The winning pitcher was Beau Neidert.

Big hitters for Destin were Henry Frankfurt, 2 for 2 with two singles and three runs; James Curtis-Kilpatrick, 1 for 1 with a two-run homer; and Marshall Fortenberry, 2 for 2 with two singles and two runs.

In the second game, Destin came from behind to pull off the win. Down 12-7 after four innings, Destin tied the game 12-12 in the fifth and then scored five runs in the sixth for the 17-12 win.

Jax O’Dell was the winning pitcher for Destin.

Top batters for Destin were Neidert, who went 2 for 2 with two singles and three runs; Nash Fosdyck, 3 for 4 with three singles and three runs; and Luke Horin, 2 for 3 with a homer and a single for three runs.

Players on the championship team are Henry Frankfurt, Luke Horin, Jax O’Dell, Cameron Deslauriers, Nash Fosdyck, Beau Neidert, JB Martin, James Curtis-Kilpatrick, Wyatt Kilpatrick, Marshall Fortenberry and Thatcher Sommerville.

They were coached by Daniel Frankfurt, head coach; and assistant coaches Shane O’Dell and Cory Fosdyck.