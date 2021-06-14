Pounds continue to go up in the Summer Slam at the Boathouse

After almost two weeks of fishing, not much has changed in the big fish categories of the third annual Boathouse Summer Slam fishing tournament on Destin harbor.

In the first seven to nine days, some big fish made it on the scales and claimed the top spots. But one thing that is changing is the Pounders Division.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament with three eligible species: red snapper, gag grouper and amberjack. The boats are separated by federal, state and private. The tournament also has a “pounders” division in which registered boats can weigh their one-person bag limit per trip to keep a running tally of weight throughout the tournament. There also is a Ladies and Juniors Division.

As of close on June 11, the Twilight led the federal boats in the Pounders Division with 511.2 pounds of snapper and grouper.

Leading for the state boats is the OSeaD with 169.8 pounds of fish. Fifty Fifty leads the private boats with 96.8 pounds.

As for the rest of the divisions, not much has changed.

Capt. Chris Couvillion still tops the board in the Snapper Division with a 26.6-pounder on a federal boat. The leading state boat is Alibi with a 26.4-pounder and top private boat is Angler with a 24.2-pounder.

In the Gag Grouper Division, Capt. Robert Hill on the Twilight is the leading federal boat with a 45.2-pounder. The top state boat is Just Reel with a 5.4-pounder and Fifty Fifty leads the private boats with a 29-pounder.

Leading in the Ladies Division is Capt. Travis Ream on the Kitchen Pass with an 18-pound red snapper. Reel Chill has the top gag grouper, at 16.6 pounds.

In the Juniors Division, the Twilight is on the board with a 20.6-pounder. No gag grouper has been weighed yet by a junior.

The Summer Slam wraps up Aug. 8. The scales are open daily at the Boathouse Oyster Bar on Destin harbor from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.