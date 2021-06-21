Twilight tops the board in pounds in the Boathouse Summer Slam

Although there hasn’t been much shifting on the leader board of the Boathouse Summer Slam fishing tournament, the total pounds continue to rise.

After 20 days of fishing in the 10-week tournament, Capt. Robert Hill of the Twilight leads the Pounders Division with 921 pounds in the federal boat category.

The Summer Slam has three eligible species: red snapper, gag grouper and amberjack. The boats are separated by federal, state and private. The tournament also has a “pounders” division in which registered boats can weigh their one-person bag limit per trip to keep a running tally of weight throughout the tournament. There also is a Ladies and Juniors Division.

Leading in the Pounders Division for state boats is OSeaD with 304 pounds. Fifty Fifty leads in the private boat category with 217.4 pounds of fish.

Weighmaster and event organizer Amber Helton said she didn’t weigh any fish over the weekend, due to the rough weather.

More fish news:Fish Flash: Red snapper apparently do come in XL

In the Red Snapper Division, Capt. Chris Couvillion on the Sea Winder is still leading the federal boats with the 26.6-pounder brought in on Day 1 of the tournament. Alibi tops the state boats with a 26.4-pounder and Angler leads in the private boats with a 24.2-pounder.

In the Gag Grouper Division, the Twilight leads the federal boats with a 45.2-pounder. Just Reel leads the state boats with a 9.8-pounder, and Fifty Fifty tops the private boats with a 29-pounder.

More about town:Father Mike: 'From the pulpit to the docks ... he has played and prayed such a significant role'

In the Ladies Division, the largest red snapper is an 18-pounder on the Kitchen Pass. Twilight leads the grouper with a 36-pounder.

In the Juniors, Twilight leads the red snapper with a 20.6-pounder and Reel Chill tops the gag grouper category with a 15.8-pounder.

Weigh-ins are daily through Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boathouse on Destin harbor.