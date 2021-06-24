Destin All Stars roll right through for District 1 title, play for Section

The Destin 8-10 All Stars are District 1 champs, and they’ve got the banner to prove it.

After posting a big win in round one, the Destin All Stars sailed through the winner's bracket in the Florida District 1 tournament held at Dalton Threadgill Little Park to win the title.

Members of the championship team are Kingston Dey, Gavin Douglas, Case Culhane, Colton Romeo, Carter McLendon, James Espy, John Michael Fortenberry, Graham Herndon, Jax O’Dell, David Orsua, Beau Tintzman and Max Wortman.

Drew Espy is the head coach. Assistant coaches are John Fortenberry and Ben Orsua.

Destin put away Shalimar 11-6 in the first round, then defeated Niceville-10 4-1 in game two.

In the championship game, Destin went up against Shalimar again. This time, Destin beat Shalimar in short order with a 13-4 run-rule win.

“We did great … we went 3-0,” Drew Espy said.

“That first game was the most important,” said Espy, who noted they didn’t want to drop to the loser's bracket. “They really came together as a team and we had great pitching throughout the tournament."

Espy said the team played their best against Shalimar in the final game.

With the District 1 win, the Destin All Stars advance to the Section 1 Tournament against the winner of District 20 on Saturday, June 26, at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park. The teams will play the best two of three. The first game is set for 10 a.m. and the second is at 2 p.m.

The Section 1 winner will advance to the State Tournament in Deerfield Beach.