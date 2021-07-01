Fish Flash: Fishing is not just for the weekends, any day will do

When it comes to fishing, some folks wait until the weekend for those big fishing trips.

But no need to wait until the weekend, fishing seems to be good most any day of the week in Destin.

Earlier this week, some of the boats brought in some mighty big fish.

Capt. Chip Godwin and Capt. Aaron Smith on the Sea Fix brought in one of those big fish on Tuesday. Angler Jake Gray of Missouri reeled in a gag grouper of more than 50 pounds.

“It pulled out a lot of drag,” said Gray, noting it was the biggest fish he’s ever caught.

Smith said they hooked the big grouper on an AA-Ron two-hook rig, one of Smith’s specialty rigs.

In addition to the big grouper, they also had another gag, some big red snapper, mingo and scamp.

Capt. Chris Mitchell on the Cinnsational and his group from Texas went out on Tuesday and loaded the rack with a limit of red snapper.

The limit for red snapper is two per person and they must measure at least 16 inches to keep.

Texas and New York anglers teamed up on the Blue Runner II with Capt. Tommy Carter for a limit of red snapper and a king mackerel.

Capt. Jason Mikel and his group of Texas fishermen came in Tuesday with a limit of red snapper and an almaco jack.

Alabama anglers on the Bow’d Up with Capt. Brady Bowman and first mate Jan-Michael Garcia brought in some huge red snapper and mingo. However, one of the snapper was missing a body. Garcia said the snapper suffered from a shark attack.

“The sharks are the worst I’ve seen,” Garcia said, noting sharks are taking their fish. He went on to say that for every snapper they had on the rack, they lost about three snapper to a shark.

Capt. Allen Staples on the 100 Proof backed in with a couple of gag grouper to go along with their limit of red snapper, mingo and one mahi mahi.

The Fish-N-Fool with Capt. Casey Weldon at the helm had a big day on the water. They landed a pair of wahoo, scamp, amberine and their red snapper. One of the wahoo classified as one of those “big” catches. It was pushing 50 pounds or more.

Texas anglers on the Rewind with Capt. Reid Phillips came in with a limit of red snapper and a scamp, and Missouri anglers on the Mighty Fine with Capt. Bud Miller got their red snapper and a couple of black snapper.

Local angler Tom Milliren went out on the Kitchen Pass with Capt. Travis Ream on Tuesday and landed a large snapper. He weighed it in at the Boathouse Summer Slam and it tilted the scales at 22.4 pounds. The Kitchen Pass also had a small wahoo and mingo on the racks to go along with their limit of red snapper.

Fishing is good in Destin most any day. So, book a boat, bait up and drop a line.

See you at the docks.