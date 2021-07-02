New red snapper take over on leader board of 3rd annual Boathouse Summer Slam

With the calendar rolling over to July, so did some of the spots on the leader board of the third annual Boathouse Summer Slam fishing tournament on Destin harbor.

On July 1, two new leaders made it on to the board.

In the Red Snapper Division, federal boat category, Capt. Phillip Blackburn on the Backdown 2 came in with a 28.6-pound snapper.

The other big change came in the Ladies Division. Capt. Robert Hill and his angler got on the board with a 20.6-pound red snapper.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week boat tournament that kicked off June 1 with three eligible species: red snapper, gag grouper and amberjack. The boats are separated by federal, state and private. The tournament also has a “pounders” division in which registered boats can weigh their one-person bag limit per trip to keep a running tally of weight throughout the tournament. There is also a Ladies and Juniors Division.

At the end of June, 661 fish have been weighed in at the Boathouse Summer Slam, according to weighmaster and event organizer Amber Helton.

Last year 896 fish were weighed in during the entire10-week event.

“We’re almost about to beat that,” Helton said, noting she has 34 boats entered in the tournament, a four-boat increase over last year.

As of close on July 1, other leaders in the Red Snapper Division were Albi in the state boat category with a 26.4-pounder and Fifty Fifty led the private boats at 24.2 pounds.

In the Gag Grouper Division, Twilight leads the federal boats, 45.2 pounds; Just Reel, state boat, 9.8 pounds; and Fifty Fifty, private, 29 pounds.

In the Ladies Division, top red snapper is a 20.6-pounder on the Twilight and top gag grouper is a 36-pouunder on the Twilight as well.

In the Junior Division, Twilight has the top red snapper, 20.6 pounds; and Reel Chill has the heaviest gag grouper, 15.8 pounds.

In the Pounders Division, Twilight leads the federal boats with 1,399.2 pounds of fish. OSeaD leads the state boats with 473 pounds; and Fifty Fifty, the private boats with 305.8 pounds.

The scales are open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Boathouse through Aug. 8.