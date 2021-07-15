Area youth get their game on at basketball camp at Destin Middle School

About 30 youth participated in a basketball skills camp at Destin Middle School this week.

The camp, for third- to eighth-grade students, started Monday and wrapped up on Friday, with the youth learning skills and working through drills for two hours each evening.

Destin Middle School Athletic Director Ron Griffiths, along with coaches Bob Davies and Susie Pierce, conducted the camp.

Griffiths also called in help from past Marlins to assist in the group drills with the youth. Some of the past Marlins who worked with the campers were Samantha Sherer, Asa Newell, Maddox Fayard and Ragan Palmer.

"The high school students love coming back to help and it helps us out," Griffiths said.

The youth participated in shooting drills as well as a few dribbling drills and games.