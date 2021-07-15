Fish Flash: Sometimes it’s about the one that got away, instead of the fish on the racks

Sure, folks like to see a full rack of fish after a day on the Gulf of Mexico, but sometimes it’s about the one you didn’t quite get in the boat. For that matter, you never saw the fish, but you sure felt the pull.

A group of folks from Longview, Texas, had one of those type experiences on Tuesday while fishing with Capt. Bud Miller on the Mighty Fine.

At one point in the trip, the guys hooked up with what they believed was a shark.

All five of the guys did time on the rod, cranking on the reel as the fish would just continue to take out line. Word is, that every time they gained some ground on the fish, it would just take out more line.

After 30 or more minutes of fighting and playing tug-of-war with the possible shark, it broke off.

“That’s the beauty of hooking and not seeing,” said Lindley Staples Ward, owner of the Mighty Fine.

“You can make the story anything you want,” she told the guys as they relived their time on the water.

Capt. Miller chimed in with, “I thought it was a blue marlin.”

If you’re going to tell a tale, might as well go big, Miller said.

Although the guys from Texas will never know for sure, they all had a great time and did bring back some good fish. They filled the racks with red snapper, mingo, king mackerel and a mahi mahi.

Capt. Brantley Galloway and his group from Oklahoma and Alabama pulled in their limit of red snapper, a king mackerel, mingo and a blackfin tuna.

The limit on red snapper is two per angler and the fish must measure at least 16 inches to keep.

Texas anglers on the Backdown 2 with Capt. Phillip Blackburn got their limit of red snapper on Tuesday.

“It was nice out today,” Blackburn said, noting they’ve had some rough weather days of late. But Tuesday was good.

North Carolina anglers on the Windwalker II with Capt. Bernie LeFebvre came in with red snapper, mahi mahi, scamp, mingo and white snapper.

Tennessee anglers on the Finest Kind with Capt. Jason Mikel and first mate Zach Thrasher brought in some big red snapper. One snapper pulled so hard they thought it might be a shark.

“It was fighting really hard,” said Toby Stubblefield of Lexington, Tennessee.

Stubblefield said they thought it was a shark, and they almost cut the line on it, but he wanted to see what it was. His snapper weighed in at 24 pounds.

Thrasher said they hooked it about three miles off the beach.

Capt. Chip Godwin and his group from New Orleans on the Sea Fix reeled in a big snapper, weighing 20-plus pounds. They also had a king mackerel and a scamp on the racks.

The Sea Winder with Capt. Chris Couvillion at the helm came in Tuesday with a rack full of red snapper, mingo, an almaco jack and a wahoo.

“It was pretty weather out … it shined on us today,” Couvillion said. “There was no hail or high water.”

Capt. Steve Brown on the Lock N Load and his group came in with mackerel and red snapper.

The Gulf has apparently calmed down a bit in the past couple of days making for some good catches and a few fish tales.

See you on the docks.