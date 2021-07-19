Fish Flash: Fish tales abound on the fishing docks in Destin

When it comes to fishing there is always a tale to tell. And when there is a shark involved it gets a little more exciting.

Capt. Pat Meyers and his local anglers on the Only Way came in Friday with several red snapper, black snapper and mahi mahi. After deckhand Tom Stewart got everything cleaned up, he shared a shark tale from the day before.

Stewart said they were out fishing Thursday and sharks were around, as usual, stealing their fish. At one point, Stewart said they had about four sharks around the boat.

One of the anglers aboard the boat had a GoPro camera and wanted to get some good footage of the shark. The guy asked if he could attach his GoPro to one of the long gaffs so he could reach out and get some better shots.

Stewart agreed, so he attached the GoPro and held it out over the side of the boat over the water. Stewart turned to do something else, when the shark came up and grabbed hold of the gaff — camera and all. Needless to say, pandemonium broke out for a few seconds. Stewart said they managed to wrestle with the shark and got everything back, even the GoPro, which had a few bite marks on it.

Although the GoPro was intact, apparently the battery on it went dead just seconds before the shark latched on to it. The guy didn’t get the photos or video he was hoping for, but he certainly has a tale to tell.

The Full Draw with Capt. Brantley Galloway came in on Friday with red snapper, mingo, a couple of king mackerel and a wahoo. Galloway said this is their 10th wahoo this season.

Anglers on the Anastasia with Capt. Tony Davis pulled in a couple of wahoo on Friday to go along with some big red snapper.

Capt. Bryan Kelley on the Screamn Drag and his group from Texas brought in two cobia, red snapper and three mahi mahi. Kelley had a tale to tell of how they caught the cobia. He said they pulled in the two while bottom fishing, then they were working a grass line, when three more popped up.

“We could have easily had five or six cobia,” Kelley said, if it weren’t for the limits.

The limit on cobia is two per boat and must be at least 33 inches to keep.

Capt. Brandy Miles on the Discipleship and her crew pulled in a cobia as well to go along with their red snapper and mingo.

Tallahassee anglers on the Outta Line with Capt. Trey Windes loaded up on the mingo on Friday.

Texas anglers on the Sweet William III with Capt. Bill Watson reeled in king mackerel, red snapper and mingo.

Capt. Troy Birchfield on the Reel Chill and his group from Georgia pulled in a king mackerel, red snapper and several mahi mahi. And believe it or not the mahi mahi were not hanging out on a weed line, Birchfield said.

Whether it’s a tale or not, fish stories are fun to listen to … exaggeration and all.

See you on the docks.