Little leads Reissue to win over Busch Leaguers in Men's Softball tournament

Jason Little connected for four hits to lead Reissue to a 17-11 win over Busch Leaguers in the city of Destin’s Men’s Softball League Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Little cranked out two homers and two singles for three RBIs.

Reissue stepped out to a 10-0 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the second Busch got four runs back. In the third, Reissue added six more for a 16-4 advantage.

Busch chipped away but could never catch up. They scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Reissue scored its last run in the fourth.

Other big hitters for Reissue were Cody Maddux with a double and three singles; AJ Hofstadter, double and three singles for two RBIs; Michael Haynes, Jared Stewart and DJ Gray, one home run each.

Corey Hutchins led Busch with two homers for seven RBIs. Aaron Sweeney homered and hit two singles for an RBI; and Tate DeShong, doubled and singled for two RBIs.