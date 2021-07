Bundt Cakes gave Compass Resorts the boot 13-0 in the city of Destin's Kickball League at Morgan Sports Center on Monday evening.

In game two, Century 21 Beasts edged out JAMP Athletico 5-4.

The kickball league, which is made up of coed teams, plays every Monday night with games starting at 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. at Morgan Sports Center on the small fields next to Commons Drive.