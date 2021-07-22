Fish Flash: Fishing between the rain can be productive

It’s been a rainy week of fishing with a few rough days on the water, but it was still productive for those who went out.

Tuesday afternoon, boats were backing in at the docks in between the rain and hanging up their catches.

Capt. Steve Regan and his crew from Oklahoma and Florida managed to pull in several red snapper and a few mingo.

Capt. Tyler Brielmayer and his crew on the Nothin Matters came in from a three-day trip.

“It was beautiful, until on the way back,” Brielmayer said, as they cut fish with rain slickers on.

On their three-day trip they caught four yellowfin tuna, wahoo, scamp, red snapper, blackfin tuna, mahi mahi and more.

Brielmayer said they also caught and released a 300-plus-pound blue marlin.

More about town:From shark teeth to shells, visitors to museum take home a little piece of Destin

Capt. Bud Miller on the Mighty Fine and his group from Atlanta pulled in grouper, red snapper, mingo and lane snapper on Tuesday.

Capt. Eric Thrasher on the Game On came in during the rain on Tuesday with red snapper, scamp and almaco jack.

Wednesday was a bit better as far as rain goes, but was a little rough for some. However, the ones that made it out brought back some mighty fine catches.

Capt. TJ George and his crew on the High Cotton came in about noon Wednesday with red snapper, Spanish mackerel and mahi mahi.

Georgia anglers on the Maximus with Capt. Chris Fulford brought in a big catch of red snapper and mahi mahi. Fulford said they found the mahi mahi near a 20-by-20 sheet of wood, possibly from a house, floating out in the Gulf. There wasn’t any really big mahi mahi on it, but a lot of them, he said.

More fishing news:New red snapper take over on leader board of 3rd annual Boathouse Summer Slam

Missouri anglers on the Un Reel with Capt. Justin Destin came in Wednesday with a limit of red snapper and one king mackerel.

Red snapper was the catch of the day aboard the Just-B-Cause with Capt. Ken Bolden as well.

Capt. Eddie Dykes on the Mighty Fine and his group from Kansas City came in with a rack full of red snapper and a few black snapper in the mix.

Mississippi and North Carolina anglers on the Outta Line with Capt. Trey Windes brought in a pile of mingo and a few white snapper on Wednesday.

Capt. Chip Godwin on the Sea Fix and his anglers from Arkansas reeled in their limit of red snapper and a gag grouper. Godwin said the snapper are still around, but not as “aggressive” as they were early on in the season.

More fish news:Fish Flash: Red snapper apparently do come in XL

Need to know:FWC: When releasing deep-water fish, the right tools mean everything

Red snapper opened up for federally permitted boats, which is the majority of the charter fleet, on June 1. Since then it has been non-stop for the charter boats with folks wanting to get out on the water to lure in a snapper.

Godwin said in the past few weeks, the snapper doesn’t seem to be as hungry as they were early on. But not to fear, they are still there and biting, just have to work a bit harder.

The last day to catch a red snapper aboard a federally permitted boat is Aug. 2.

In the meantime, Indiana anglers on the Al-Lin with Capt. Harold Staples got their red snapper on Wednesday as well as several Spanish mackerel and a big king mackerel.

Tennessee anglers on the Malia Ann with Capt. Zach Wolfe came in Wednesday with king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and several mahi mahi.

Texarkana anglers on the First Light with Capt. Steve Haeusler got their limit of red snapper on Wednesday.

Fishing continues to be productive for those who make it out on the Gulf. So, grab your rain slicker and hop aboard.

See you at the docks.