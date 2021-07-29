Fish Flash: Red snapper is not the only snapper in town ... make room for the black snapper

Red snapper season has been red hot, especially the past few days.

Hot in that the snapper fishing continues to be strong and hot in that it’s just flat-out boiling outside, with temperatures reaching into the high 90s.

This week has seen temps hit 98, with a heat index approaching 110.

Either way, it’s been hot.

But the fishermen are still boarding the charters and coming back with some red-hot catches.

Capt. Bud Miller and his group on the Mighty Fine brought in a rack full of red snapper on Tuesday.

“We found them and they went to war on them,” Miller said of his crew of anglers.

North Carolina anglers on the Windwalker II with Capt. Bernie LeFebvre came in with their red snapper, Spanish mackerel and a few rock salmon.

Local anglers on the Au Sum with Capt. Chris McConnell came in with their limit of red snapper and a few rock salmon as well.

Most charter boats put their biggest fish on the center nail of their racks.

Manning the center nail behind the Backdown 2 on Tuesday was a big black snapper, weighing 15-plus pounds.

Texas and North Carolina anglers on the Backdown 2 with Capt. Phillip Blackburn snagged a couple of black snapper to go along with their red snapper.

“You could see the black snapper up in the water,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn said the black snapper is a bit skittish to bite, so they used lighter tackle to lure them in. The black snapper took center nail privileges.

Capt. Jason Rogers on the Great Escape and his group from St. Louis pulled in a limit of red snapper and a few king mackerel.

Manning the center nail on the rack behind the Champion Ship with Capt. Matthew Champion was a big king mackerel. They had three kings total and their limit of red snapper.

Limit on red snapper is two per person.

The OSeaD with Capt. Jeff Jones came in with red snapper and a few black snapper and mingo, while Capt. Bobby Marek on the other OSeaD boat pulled in with some big red snapper and king mackerel.

Capt. Bryan Kelley on the Screamn Drag and his group came in with red snapper, mingo and white snapper on Tuesday.

Capt. Justin Toth and his group from Maryland on the Slay Ride got one of those big black snapper on Tuesday. They also had red snapper and mingo on the racks.

Texas anglers on the 5th Day with Capt. Jimmy Miles came in with a couple of big black snapper worthy of the center nail. The deckhand flanked their mackerel with the two black snapper. They also pulled in red snapper.

Like Blackburn, Miles said he could see the black snapper just swimming up in the water. He and his crew had to work the black snapper to get them to bite.

Tennessee and Colorado anglers on the Suzie Q with Capt. Jason Klosterman came in Tuesday with red snapper, lane snapper, some big mingo and a hogfish. Now a hogfish doesn’t look anything like a hog. It’s bright red in color with a bright yellow tail, and is very small.

Capt. Steve Regan on the Wahoo came in with red snapper, mingo and almaco jack.

Texas anglers on the Hiliner with Capt. Michael King filled the nails on the rack with red snapper, mingo, lane snapper and white snapper.

While red snapper is king of the docks during the summer months, he’s not the only snapper in town.

See you at the docks.