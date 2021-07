About 50 youth boarded the New Florida Girl's American Spirit on Wednesday morning for the Boathouse Oyster Bar's second annual Tackle Boxes, Not Xboxes fishing day.

Amber Helton, event organizer for the Boathouse, boarded the boat along with Miss Destin 2021 Kaylie Sparks to go with the youth for a morning of fishing.

The youth reeled in mingo, red snapper, mackerel and more.