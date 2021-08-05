Fish Flash: There is life on the fishing docks after red snapper season

Red snapper season came to a close on Monday, but charter boats haven’t missed a beat, showing there is life on the docks after snapper season.

Snapper season started June 1 and wrapped up for federally permitted boats, which is the majority of the charter fleet in Destin, on Monday.

The saving grace for area charters is there are plenty of other fish to catch. Triggerfish and amberjack opened Aug. 1 and anglers didn’t waste any time getting after them.

Limit on amberjack is one per person and they must be at least 34 inches to keep. The season goes through the end of October, which works well for the Destin Fishing Rodeo. The month-long fishing Rodeo kicks off Oct. 1 with anglers coming from all over the United States to get in on the action.

As for triggerfish, the limit also is one per person and they must measure at least 15 inches to keep. The triggerfish season is scheduled through Dec. 31.

Earlier this week the charters were busy pulling in the fish.

A group of anglers from Little Rock, Arkansas, on the Huntress with Capt. Mike Graef pulled in four triggerfish, some big mingo and a wahoo. Graef said the wahoo was No. 15 for them this season, which was how many he caught all of last year. Good thing there is still time to pull in more.

Capt. Randy Hanshaw on the Phoenix and his group from Texas came in from a six-hour trip with king mackerel, a good showing of triggerfish, mingo and white snapper.

Louisiana anglers on the Finest Kind with Capt. Jason Mikel got their triggerfish and mingo on Tuesday.

Texas anglers on the Bow’d Up with Capt. Brady Bowman came in about noon Tuesday with mingo and some big triggerfish. They had one triggerfish on the racks that would be a Rodeo contender if this was October.

Missouri anglers on the No Alibi with Capt. Chris Schofield pulled in mingo, Spanish mackerel and about a 35-pound king mackerel. Owen Viox, who reeled in the king, said it was by far the biggest fish he’s ever caught. And he was more than happy to pose for a few photos holding his prized catch.

Missouri anglers on the Blue Runner II with Capt. Tommy Carter came in with triggerfish, mingo, white snapper and scamp.

Capt. Eric Thrasher on the Game On backed in with triggerfish, mingo, white snapper and a few small almaco jack.

Missouri and Texas anglers on the Sweet William III with Capt. Bill Watson landed a couple of king mackerel, almaco jack, triggerfish and mingo.

Texas anglers on the Outta Line with Capt. Trey Windes got a pair of king mackerel, triggerfish, scamp, mingo and white snapper.

Capt. Pat Meyers on the Only Way backed in with eight triggerfish and mingo to fill the boards.

Capt. Bernie LeFebvre and his group on the Windwalker II came in with triggerfish and Spanish mackerel while anglers on the Au Sum with Capt. Chris McConnell reeled in triggerfish, mingo and king mackerel.

Michigan anglers on the Rewind with Capt. Reid Phillips came in with king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, triggerfish and mingo.

All of these catches were at the docks by noon or before, which means six-hour trips. Usually if you’re in the market to catch amberjack, you might need to book a longer trip to get out a little farther. But who knows, if you’ve got a line in the water, anything could happen.

See you on the docks.