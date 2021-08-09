It's a wrap for the 3rd annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament

The third annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament wrapped up Sunday with a board-changing catch on the last day.

Capt. Robert Hill and his crew on the Twilight brought in a 44-pound gag grouper to take first in the Junior Division for grouper. The Twilight also took another first in the Junior Division with a 20.6-pound red snapper.

The Summer Slam is a 10-week tournament that kicked off June 1 with three eligible species: red snapper, gag grouper and amberjack. The boats were categorized by federal, state and private. The tournament also had a “pounders” division in which registered boats could weigh their one-person bag limit per trip to keep a running tally of weight throughout the tournament. There also were Ladies and Juniors Divisions.

“We have the most amazing fishing village,” said weighmaster and event coordinator Amber Helton. “The heritage of Destin, daily adventures out on the Gulf are well-captured in this 10-week-long bottom fishing tournament.

“And to all the fishy hands who were a part of it, thank you,” Helton said.

This year the numbers were up all the way around.

The 36 boats that participated in the tournament brought in 1,069 fish for a total of 10,146.6 pounds. Last year’s count was 896 fish recorded with 30 boats participating.

Winner in the Red Snapper Division for a federal boat was Capt. Phillip Blackburn aboard the Backdown 2 with a 28.6-pounder. Top state boat was Alibi with a 26.4-pound red snapper and Angler won the private boat category with a 24.2-pounder.

In the Gag Grouper Division, the Twilight won the federal boat category with a 58.6-pounder. OSeaD won the state boat category with a 12.6-pounder and Fifty Fifty finished first in the private boat category with a 37.8-pounder.

In the Amberjack Division, the Twilight topped the board in the federal category with an 80.4-pounder. In the private boat category, Sea Bandit, had the largest at 51.6 pounds.

In the Ladies Division, Capt. Dean Cox on the Seahorse brought in the largest red snapper at 26.4 pounds. Twilight had the heaviest grouper at 36 pounds and Sea Bandit boasted the largest amberjack at 50.6 pounds.

As for the Pounders Division, which was a running tally for the 10 weeks, Twilight topped the federal boats with 2,453 pounds. OSeaD finished first in the state boats with 760.8 pounds of fish, and Fifty Fifty took first in the private boat category with 526.8 pounds.