Players return for final Has Been basketball game at South Walton High

For some it's been more than a decade since they have worn the green and white, but they all gave it their best shot Saturday night in a fun Has Been/Will Be girls' basketball game at the Hawks Nest at South Walton High.

Every year ,South Walton Girls Basketball Coach Kevin Craig invites his past players back for a fun game against his “team to be.”

On Saturday, the girls, new and old took the floor for what could be the last Has Been/Will Be game, since Coach Craig is retiring after this season.

“I have it because I love to see my former players,” Craig said, who can name every player and the year they graduated from his program. “And for all these guys that come back … I know how much it means to them to have been a part of this program.

"And to see their former teammates who they probably don’t keep up with a lot because they all have their own lives," he added. "They have kids and having Jamie DeLaney come all the way from Alaska … it couldn’t have been a better night. It was perfect.”

DeLaney, who graduated in 2010, said she wouldn’t have missed the game for the world.

“I came for the weekend, just for the game,” DeLaney said, noting she flew in from Alaska on Friday and was leaving on Monday.

“I left the family at home so I could have the whole weekend to myself … left all the babies,” said the now stay-at-home mom.

DeLaney is going to school online and will graduate in November for medical billing and coding.

“Coach's last Has Been game, I couldn’t miss it … this is his last game," she said. "I’m so proud of him, he’s done such a good job.”

In 2013, Craig led the Seahawks to their first-ever state championship. H also led the Seahawks to three FHSAA final fours and had a runner-up finish in 2017.

Blakney Barrett, a 2011 graduate who is here for the summer, spends a lot of her time in Birmingham, Alabama, in the insurance business.

But like the 31 players that showed up, she was excited to be on the floor even it meant “no oxygen.”

“It’s so much fun getting to see everybody … and that none of us are aging. No one has aged … we aged well,” Barrett said, as the players around her on the bench agreed.

Megan O’Neal, a 2016 graduate, now lives in Pensacola where she works for an engineering firm.

“I’m adulting,” O’Neal said. “I love coming back and seeing everyone and playing a game I loved and played for so many years."

Taylor Griffith, of the class of 2008, still lives and works in the area. She teaches fifth and sixth grade math at Seaside Neighborhood School.

“I’m the oldest one playing … you can tell,” Griffith said after a short stint in the game.

“It’s a lot of fun and I’m happy he had such a good turnout for his last game,” Griffith said.

Allee Coble, a 2018 graduate, has one more year to go at Auburn University, where she is working with the women’s basketball program and “loving it.”

“I want to coach basketball … I’ve got it bad,” Coble said.

As for the Has Been game, “it means everything. I’ve got a lot to be thankful for,” Coble said.

“And it’s all the more special being able to play against my sister,” she added. Her sister, Catherine, is a senior for the Seahawks this season.

When the final buzzer sounded on Saturday’s game, the Will Bes were on top 55-40.

Craig was all smiles as he huddled up the team when it was all said and done.

He said the fact that it “meant a lot to them and for them to be here for this program, it means the world to me. They built this program from ground zero,” he said.

He was quick to give credit his many assistants such as Chip High, Tony Anderson, Bill Know and Allysa Bump.

“We built this program and I’m proud of it, but it’s time to go,” Craig said.

Players who were part of the Has Been squad were Abby Young, 2010; Aiden Collins, 2019; Allee Coble, 2018; Allysa Bump, 2012; Aracely Garcia, 2009; Blakney Barrett, 2011; Casey Perot, 2014; Siera Rowland, 2018; Courtney Chesser, 2017; Crystal King-Williamson, 2021; Ellie Wiggins, 2019; Eve Heffron, 2013; Gabi Barksdale, 2018; Gracie Lowry, 2019; Hailey Ehle, 2021; Hayley Ceible, 2017; Heather Anderson, 2011; Jamie DeLaney, 2010; Julie Williamson, 2010; Katie Logan, 2014; Katie Trejo, 2013; Lani Warren, 2020; Megan O’Neal, 2016; Meghan Lowry, 2017; Morgan Kennedy, 2013; Rachel Miller, 2008; Sarah Zombori, 2009; Savannah Slade, 2017; Stacia Porter, 2020; Taylor Griffith, 2008; and Vivan Rodriguez, 2009.