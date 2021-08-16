Fish Flash: Anglers get trigger happy in Destin before the storm

With a storm threatening, anglers fished on and even got a little “trigger happy” on Friday as they brought in some good catches.

Texas anglers on the Rewind with Capt. Reid Phillips pulled in several big triggerfish, mingo and a barracuda.

“It was gorgeous out today,” Phillips said, noting there was no sign of Fred in the Gulf of Mexico.

Triggerfish must be at least 15 inches to keep and the limit is one per angler.

Phillps said they got their limit on triggerfish and wound up having to throw back several keepers.

Kansas and local anglers on the High Cotton with Capt. T.J. George came in with king mackerel, mahi mahi and bonito. When it came photo time, they were sporting a shark release flag. The guys fought a shark and then cut it loose.

Nebraska folks on the Un Reel with Capt. Justin Destin pulled in a big gag grouper, some big mingo and a couple of lane snapper.

“Fishing was good,” Destin said. “No sign of Fred.”

Missouri anglers on the Windwalker II with Capt. Bernie LeFebvre reeled in mingo, black snapper and a few small almaco jack.

Capt. John Gibson on the Mighty Fine and his anglers from Birmingham, Alabama, loaded up on mingo and white snapper.

Atlanta anglers on the Only Way with Capt. Pat Meyers pulled in mingo, white snapper and a couple of big triggerfish.

Capt. Steve Haeusler and his group from Missouri and Virginia filled the whole top row of the rack with triggerfish and the bottom with mingo.

“We got a little trigger happy,” one of the anglers said as the deckhand put them on the racks.

Word is, they threw back serval keepers as well.

Capt. Eric Thrasher took family and friends out on the Game On on Friday. They got their share of the big triggerfish along with several mingo and white snapper.

The limit on mingo is 10 per angler, which can add up to a lot of fish.

Capt. Bud Miller on the Gulf Breeze and his anglers filled several stringers with mingo, white snapper and triggerfish. They even had a blackfin tuna on the rack.

Fishing was good before the storm. Not sure what this week will bring.

See you at the docks.