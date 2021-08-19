Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club to be home field for Destin High golf team

Destin’s oldest golf course is teaming up with Destin’s newest school.

Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club, which opened in 1977, will be the host site for the Destin High School Shark golf team.

“We're happy to be a part of it,” said Indian Bayou’s Jim Carpenter.

Carpenter explained Indian Bayou has been host to the Destin Middle School girls golf team in the past and has had high school teams from Fort Walton Beach play and practice there.

“But this is a little different,” he said.

Indian Bayou will host Destin High Shark matches.

“It’s good to see Destin get a high school. Hopefully they’ll have a good golf team or get one going,” Carpenter said.

Jacob Hill, who’s been a golf pro for about a year at Indian Bayou, is coaching the team.

The team is practicing with Hill three days a week on the course. They will play their home matches at Indian Bayou.

Indian Bayou has 18 holes, a nine-hole Seminole course, and a nine-hole Choctaw course.

The Seminole course has wide fairways and are forgiving, but water comes into play on four of the holes.

As for the Choctaw course, distance and control are rewarded with only two par threes.

“While the distance makes powering through a temptation, hazard placement on some of the longer holes makes laying up a necessity,” according the club’s website.

The team will use both courses throughout the season.

“It’s a good golf course and well maintained,” Carpenter said. “It’s good to see Destin finally cross that bridge and get their own high school and not have to cross a bridge anymore to get to high school.”