Ruckel Rams dominate in big win over Destin Marlins in middle school football

A much bigger Ruckel Ram team dominated Thursday night, beating the Destin Marlins 42-0 in a season-opener for middle school football.

“They are a big, physical, prepared team,” said Destin Coach Mark Hinterthan as he walked off the field. “We tried to match them and we just didn’t.”

Nevertheless, he said, “We did a few things well on offense.”

Destin quarterback Jordan Figueroa had a couple of good break-out runs, picking up 15 to 45 yards at a clip. He also completed a pass to Tracen Trahan in the second half for 25 yards.

But in the end, the Rams just proved to be too much for the Marlins.

“Again, the story is defense. Can we tackle the bigger teams? And I think it kind of showed up a little bit,” Hinterthan said.

Ruckel put four touchdowns on the board in the first half, all on big plays.

The Rams scored on the opening kickoff, then returned a punt for a TD. The Ruckel center snapped one over quarterback Rymar Tripeaux’s head but he was still able to pick it up and scramble in for the score.

Tripeaux scored again for a 28-0 lead at the half.

To start the second half, Destin had the ball first and Figueroa picked up 15 yards on the first play but was picked off on the next.

Ruckel answered in one play for the score and then kicked in the extra point for a 35-0 lead and a running clock.

Early in the fourth quarter, Ruckel’s Tripeaux zigged and zagged for a 42-yard gain. Three plays later, Harper Campbell carried the ball in for the TD. The kick was good and Ruckel was on top 42-0.

Destin had the ball one last time. Franco Corban had a gain of 15 yards and Austin Bouck picked up 45 yards for the Marlins before time ran out.

Despite the loss, Hinterthan said, “I’m proud of my guys. Did they quit? No. Did they fight hard? Yes.

“Kind of disheartening … but it’s the first game. And these are things we can correct. So, we’ll pick it up from here,” he added.

Up next for Destin is a road game on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Meigs Middle School in Shalimar.