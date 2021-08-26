Destin High Sharks swing into action in inaugural match against South Walton

Mark the books, Destin High School has fielded a team that has participated in an athletic competition.

The Destin High Sharks golf team competed against the South Walton High Seahawks in a nine-hole match Wednesday at Camp Creek in South Walton.

“I’m excited for them,” said Destin High Coach Jacob Hill. “They definitely exceeded expectations.”

More from Destin High:Destin High School Principal Cruickshank welcomes first class to the Shark Tank

The Sharks had four freshmen and one sophomore tee off. Three of the freshmen had played on the middle school level, while one was new to golf. As for the sophomore, he first picked up golf clubs just two weeks ago.

Freshmen who played in the inaugural match for the Sharks were Bowden Rowell, Andy Jackson, Jackson Becker and Katelyn Miller. Adrien DeJesus is the sophomore.

Wednesday was Becker’s first time to ever play a full nine holes. As for DeJesus, Hill said he showed up first day of practice and said, "My mom bought me clubs and I want to play golf."

DeJesus showed promise Wednesday.

More:Sharks are in the water, on the golf course, running track and volleyball court

More Shark golf news:Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club to be home field for Destin High golf team

“He hit some really good tee shots,” Hill said.

Rowell, who played for the Destin Marlins last year, made par on No. 2, which Hill said is one of the more difficult holes.

“I’m just proud of them for playing on a difficult golf course,” Hill said, noting that Camp Creek is ranked as one of Florida's top 10 courses.

When it was all said and done, they got in a full nine holes.

“They were playing better than we have in practice (which is a good sign),” Hill said.

And the players didn’t shy away from the course.

“It was pretty tough,” said Jackson, who wrapped up with a 63.

Rowell, who finished with a 57, said, “it was a nice course … a lot of wildlife.”

Doe were spotted near the tee boxes throughout the match.

And Miller didn’t mind playing alongside the guys. She finished with a 61.

DeJesus carded a 66 for his first round of nine.

Leading South Walton was senior golfer Hayes Gibson with a 35. His brother, Grayson, finished with a 39.

South Walton won the match, 247-185.

The Sharks will go another round against South Walton on Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. on their home course, Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club.