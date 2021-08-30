iPerformance knocks off Bradley Industrial Textile in season opener of coed softball

Bran Williams connected for two hits to lead iPerformance in a 7-4 win over Bradley Industrial Textile in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Williams hit a home run and a double for two RBIs in the season opener.

iPerformance took a 5-2 lead in the first two innings and held on for the win.

Coby Aguilar hit two doubles for an RBI for iPerformance, Samantha Holkim hit three singles for an RBI and Tyler Stahlhut cranked out a home run.

Kyler Clifton and Kristen Myers each hit a double and a single for Bradley. Corey Griffith hit two singles.

In other action

iPerformance 17, Tay Gray Photography 13

At the end of two innings, the game was tied at 8-8. In the top of the third, Tay Gray scored three and iPerformance answered with five. In the fourth, Tay Gray scored two and iPerformance put up four runs for the win.

Tyler Stahlhut knocked in five runs for iPerformance with a homer, double and two singles. Samantha Holkim tripled, doubled and singled for two RBIs, and Bran Williams belted two homers and a single for three RBIs. Coby Aguilar ripped a home run.

Tops for Tay Gray were Logan Martin with two doubles and a single; CI Hixson Wells, three singles for two RBIs; Amber DeStaven, two singles; and Jason Little, home run.

Fender’s Collision 14, New Life Church 2

After three innings, Fender’s was on top 8-1. The game was over in five innings.

Ruben Ruiz led Fender’s with a double and two singles. Dalton Allen and Laura Moseley each hit three singles.

Matthew Raya was tops for New Life with a double and a single. Josh Raya singled.

Bradley Industrial Textile 15, Tay Gray Photography 8

The game started slowly with no runs until the third inning when Tay Gray put up five. Bradley battled back with two in the fourth and nine in the fifth for the lead. Bradley scored four more in the sixth for the win.

Travis Sweeney knocked in four runs for Bradley with a home run, double and a single. Linda Griffith doubled and hit two singles and Aubrey Tyler connected for three singles for an RBI. Kyler Clifton smacked two homers.

Big hitters for Tay Gray were Josh Snyder with a homer, double and a single for two RBIs; D.J. Gray, homer and two singles for two RBIs; Amber DeStaven, two singles; Jason Little, home run; and Logan Martin, home run.

Meroki Moulers 14, Fender’s Collision 11

At the end of three innings, Meroki led 10-5. Fenders scored one in the fourth and then five in the seventh, while Meroki picked up two in the fifth and sixth innings.

Tops for Meroki were Luke Unterseh with three singles and a double; Myah Kallioinen, three singles; and Michael Ogen, home run and two singles.

Dalton Allen cranked out two homers for Fenders. Davey Bazylak hit two doubles and a single, and Ashlyn Stanford, doubled and singled.

Renasant Bank 18, Austin Music 6

Renasant jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first two innings and put the game away in five.

Aaron Bradley had four hits for Renasant, while Matt Herbermann and Tabitha Taylor each had two.

Connecting for two hits each for Austin Music were Jamison Austin, JJ Higgins and Sammy Jorissen.