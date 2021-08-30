Destin High Sharks make good showing in first-ever swim meet

There were Sharks in the water Saturday in Destin and ready to compete.

Destin High School had seven Sharks competing in the Choctaw Freestyle Invitational held at the Aquatic Center in Destin.

"You made history for Destin High School today," Destin coach Brad Kale told his team after the meet.

Destin was one of seven high schools participating. Others were Choctawhatchee, Navarre, Crestview, Gulf Breeze, West Florida and Milton.

"I'm really happy with the way that it went. I thought the kids competed well," Kale said. "We had kids finish first in their events and we had kids that finished towards the back of their event. But the great thing is we were out here racing.

"Either way, they made history for Destin High School here today," he added.

Making history for the Sharks was freshman swimmer Leo Covic, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle.

"It was awesome in the water," said the 15-year-old Covic. "I did pretty good."

Covic also swam the 200 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay for the Sharks, but said the 50 is his favorite.

Although they didn't take first place overall as a team, all the Sharks had a good time in the water competing.

"It was fun," said Cason LaRocque. He competed in the 200 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 100 freestyle.

"I think we did great as a team together," said Carter LaRocque, who participated in the 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

"It was fun, great, exhausting," added Julianna DeSouza. She participated in the 50 yard freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and the 100 yard freestyle.

Others swimming for the Sharks were Megan Kurtz, Celina Sanchez and Jackson Cox.

"I'm proud of all you ... keep up the good work," Destin Athletic Director Phil Dorn told the team after the meet.

Complete results from the meet, including times, were not available at press time.

Next swim meet for the Sharks is Sept. 4 at home at the Aquatic Center. Warm-ups begin at 1 p.m.