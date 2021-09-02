Destin Dolphin youth football teams bring home two victories

The Destin Dolphin youth tackle football program is back up and running and bringing home victories in the Panhandle Youth Football Association.

This past weekend, both the Peewee and Junior Dolphins won on the road.

The Peewee Dolphins defeated the South Walton Seahawks 13-6, while the Junior team defeated Washington County 20-0.

Both games were played in Freeport.

On Sept. 4, the Destin Juniors will take on Fort Walton Beach at 1:30 p.m. in Niceville.