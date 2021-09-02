Destin Dolphin youth football teams bring home two victories

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
The Destin Dolphin Peewees get ready to take the field against the South Walton Seahawks in Freeport last weekend. The Destin Dolphins won 13-6.

The Destin Dolphin youth tackle football program is back up and running and bringing home victories in the Panhandle Youth Football Association.

This past weekend, both the Peewee and Junior Dolphins won on the road.

The Destin Dolphins line up on the ball against the South Walton Seahawks. Destin won the Peewee football game 13-6.

The Peewee Dolphins defeated the South Walton Seahawks 13-6, while the Junior team defeated Washington County 20-0.

Both games were played in Freeport.

On Sept. 4, the Destin Juniors will take on Fort Walton Beach at 1:30 p.m. in Niceville.

The Destin Dolphin Peewees took on the South Walton Seahawks in their first game of the season. Destin won 13-6.