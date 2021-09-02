Destin Sharks lose to South Walton on their home course at Indian Bayou

The Destin High School Sharks struggled on the golf course Wednesday afternoon, losing to the South Walton Seahawks at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club.

"We struggled a little bit,” said Destin Coach Jacob Hill.

“We played slower and it took so long,” he said, noting they didn’t wrap up until about 7 p.m. and he didn’t get a final tally of the Seahawks score cards.

“I think we were a little bit out of sync,” he added, noting they were not able to practice much the last few days because of heavy rain.

Plus he said the team didn’t get to hit any range balls before the match.

But either way, some of the Sharks did show improvement.

Freshman Jackson Becker, who is new to golf this year, shot the low score for the Sharks, 58. Last week, he finished at the other end of the spectrum.

Adrien DeJesus, another newcomer to golf, improved his game by a few strokes. He finished with a 63 on Wednesday.

Other scores listed for the Sharks were Andy Jackson with a 64, Bowden Rowell a 67 and Gabe Chinlund a 69. Katelyn Miller finished the same as she did last week with a 61.

Up next for the Sharks is a Sept. 27 match at Indian Bayou against the Walton County Braves.