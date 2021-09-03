Bruner Law Firm takes down Bradley Industrial Textile in coed softball

Josh Snyder knocked in four runs to lead Bruner Law Firm to a 16-9 win over Bradley Industrial Textile in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League upper division play.

Snyder belted a home run, double and two singles to bring in four runs.

Bruner jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first two innings. They added six more runs in the third and scored three more in the fourth for the win.

Michael Haynes cranked out a home run and three singles for three RBIs for Bruner. Amber DeStaven hit two singles for an RBI.

Kyler Clifton led Bradley with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Kristen Myers doubled for an RBI and Bobby Griffith singled.

iPerformance 17, Bruner Law Firm 13

At the end of two innings, Bruner Law Firm held a one-run lead, 6-5.

In the top of the third, iPerformance got the advantage with four runs. Bruner answered with two.

In the fourth, iPerformance exploded for eight runs to go up 17-8. Bruner scored five in the fourth but came up short.

Luke Jackson blasted a home run, double and two singles for four RBIs for iPerformance. Brandon Jackson homered, doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs. Kendall Bennett singled for an RBI and Tyler Stahlhut cranked out a homer.

Michael Haynes smacked two homers for Bruner for seven RBIs. Josh Snyder hit three singles for two RBIs; Tiffany Werner, double and a single; and Amber DeStaven, two singles.

Lower Division competition

Renasant Bank 7, New Life Church 2

Renasant put three runs on the board in the first inning and then held on, picking up four more in the fifth.

New Life scored one in the third and seventh.

Matt Herbermann led Renasant with two doubles and a single. Todd Preston hit two singles for two RBIs; Jeff McIntosh, two singles; and Jess Ramm, single.

Matt Raya was the big stick for New Life with three singles. Doug Martin hit two singles for an RBI and Susie Blow singled.

Fenders Collision 14, Austin Music Co. 2

Fenders dominated taking a 10-1 lead in the first four innings. They went on to score two in the fifth and two in the sixth for a run-ruling on the game.

Dalton Allen led Fenders with a homer, double and a single for four RBIs. Ruben Ruiz hit a triple and two singles for three RBIs, and Aubrey Claxton hit three singles for an RBI.

Shawn Leitten hit a triple for Austin, while Dax Powell and Chris Tucker each singled.