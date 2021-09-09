Destin Marlins serve up win over Meigs Wildcats in middle school volleyball

The Destin Marlins put the Meigs Wildcats away in short order Wednesday evening, winning the first two games in a best-of-three middle school volleyball match in Destin.

“All the hard work the girls have put in the last couple of weeks (paid off),” said Destin Coach Brooke Blair after the 25-15, 25-15 win. “Our serves were on fire and we played good defense. They worked together.”

And it was evident from the start.

Meigs took the early lead, 4-0. But Destin came roaring back with London Carr putting up nine consecutive points from the service line and pushing the Marlins to a 12-5 advantage.

Destin lost the serve, but got it back quickly with Carson Fayard delivering a kill shot. Destin picked up another point off a serve from Izzy Douglas, but then turned it back over to Meigs momentarily.

Destin got the ball back and Mykean Pope served up three straight points for an 18-7 lead before turning it back over to the Wildcats.

Meigs made one last run, before Destin finished it up with Fayard serving up three, Anna Beyhl tipping one over and then Shelby Plasier serving up the last point for a 25-15 win.

Game two was more of the same. The scoring went back and forth to start, but then Fayard served up eight consecutive points to give the Marlins a 15-5 advantage.

Down the stretch, Douglas served up a couple of points and Fayard lowered the boom for three more kills in the 25-15 victory.

“Carson (Fayard) had some great hits and Shelby (Plasier) had some great sets … that's awesome,” Blair said.

In earlier action, the Marlin junior varsity team beat Meigs JV, 25-14, 25-17.

Up next for Destin is a match on Sept. 13 at home against the Pryor Pirates. Junior varsity play starts at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.