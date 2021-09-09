Destin High Sharks make good showing in pentathlon swim meet

In their second meet ever, the Destin High School Sharks are already making a splash in the pool with good finishes in a High School Pentathlon at the Aquatic Center in Destin.

Swimmers had the chance to compete in a 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle. Each swimmer who competed in all five events had their times combined to determine finish placement.

Participating schools, in addition to Destin, were Fort Walton Beach, Choctawhatchee, Niceville and Rocky Bayou.

Out of a field of 42 swimmers that completed all five events for the boys, Destin freshman Leo Covic finished 11th overall with fellow Shark Cason LaRocque at 12th.

“I feel like the kids are progressing very quickly,” said Destin Swim Coach Brad Kale. “We have athletes like Leo Covic and Cason LaRocque that are very competitive within the county, year one.

“That’s exciting and my hope is that it shows other athletes in the county that you can reach your athletic goals at Destin High School,” he added.

Covic’s best event of the day was the 50-yard backstroke. He finished 9th overall at 30.31 out of 57 swimmers.

LaRocque took the highest placement for the Sharks with a third-place finish in the 50-yard breaststroke at 31.26 with other swimmers 49 competing.

As for the Lady Sharks, Megan Kurtz and Julianna DeSouza were right in the middle of the pack. Kurtz placed 26th overall and DeSouza finished 32nd out of 54 swimmers in all five events.

Kurtz's best event was the breaststroke. She placed 18th at 41.10 out of 61 participants.

DeSouza had her best showing in the backstroke with a 24th place at 36.62 out of 72 swimmers.

“I felt good,” DeSouza said. “I did better than I thought I would do.”

Up next for the Sharks is a meet on Sept. 19 at the Aquatic Center in Destin with Choctawhatchee and Fort Walton Beach.