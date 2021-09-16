Gulf Management Council closes triggerfish and red grouper in federal waters, quota met

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has closed the recreational harvest of gray triggerfish and red grouper in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, according to a news release.

The closure took affect Sept. 15. Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will reopen March 1, 2022, following the 2022 January and February seasonal closure.

Recreational harvest of red grouper will reopen on Jan. 1, 2022.

The closures are happening because the 2021 triggerfish recreational annual catch target is 274,323 pounds whole weight. Projections indicate that recreational landings of gray triggerfish have met the annual catch target, according to news release.

In accordance with the regulations, NOAA Fisheries must close recreational gray triggerfish harvest when the annual catch target has been or is projected to be met.

The annual catch limit for red grouper, 1,000,000 pounds gutted weight, was met as of June 30, thus the closure.

“These closures are needed to prevent overfishing of gray triggerfish and red grouper,” according to the release.

During the recreational closures, the bag limit is zero in or from federal waters of the Gulf.

“The prohibition on possession of Gulf gray triggerfish and red grouper also applies in Gulf state waters for a vessel issued a valid federal charter vessel/headboat permit for Gulf reef fish,” according to the release.

The majority of the Destin charter fleet hold federal permits and have to abide by federal rules.

This is the first time the recreational red grouper sector in-season has closed since 2015.