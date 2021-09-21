Undefeated Pryor Pirates too much for Destin Marlins

The Pryor Pirates of Fort Walton Beach were too much for Destin on Thursday night, walloping the Marlins 50-7 in middle school football.

The undefeated Pirates had 441 yards on offense, with 358 yards coming on the ground. Vontavius Keller carried the ball five times for 107 yards and a touchdown, Blake Peters had four rushes for 96 yards and a TD and Ellis Alloway had the ball nine times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

The Marlins, on the other hand, had just 172 yards of total offense with 116 coming through the air. Destin quarterback Jordan Figueroa completed 11 of 24 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

“We had a couple of good drives on offense and executed,” said Destin Coach Mark Hinterthan.

“But then we got worn out, because we just don’t have the depth against a team like that,” he said.

“We were a little intimidated … and didn’t run down hill on defense. That did hurt us because they do run downhill and they were a big physical team,” Hinterthan added.

The game was delayed about an hour because of weather issues.

Destin got the ball first and advanced deep into Pryor territory on three first downs, but turned it over on downs. Gabe Escalera had one catch for 14 yards and Chase Wandrick one catch for 13 yards.

Pryor took over on its 23-yard line and put together a 10-play scoring drive with Alloway running the ball in for a 14-yard TD. The two-point conversion was good and the Pirates had all the points they would need with an 8-0 lead.

Destin again moved the ball and picked up two first downs before having to punt.

Pryor scored in short order with Keller breaking loose down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Keller scored on the two-point play as well for a 16-0 lead.

The Marlins made a first down with Figueroa connecting with Austin Bouck for a gain of 10, but later had to punt again.

Pryor scored in one play. Peters connected with Trevon Pride in the end zone for a 37-yard strike. Keller ran in the two-point conversion for a 24-0 game.

About a minute later, Pryor scored again with Keller breaking away for a 40-yard touchdown run. The two-point attempt failed.

Destin got its lone score in the final three minutes of the first half. Figueroa completed a 28-yard pass to Escalera and then another for a gain of 5 yards. With the ball on the 23-yard line, Figueroa hit Bouck on a route. Bouck took off down the right side and was almost taken down by a Pirate but broke loose for the end zone. The kick was good and Destin was on the board, 30-7.

Pryor had the ball first to start the second half and scored in three plays with Alloway scoring on a 22-yard run. Saqualen Grant ran in the two-point conversion for a 38-7 game.

Pryor scored two more times. Quarterback Diaris Morales connected with Kameron Kestner for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Then minutes later, Morales called his own number and scored on a 16-yard run and a 50-7 finish.

Up next for the Destin Marlins, 2-2, is a 6:30 p.m. game Thursday at home against the Shoal River Mustangs.