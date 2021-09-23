Destin's Cason LaRocque takes first in freestyle for the Sharks in swim meet

Destin’s Cason LaRocque captured a first-place finish for the Destin High Sharks in a recent swim meet with Fort Walton Beach, Choctawhatchee and Crestview at the Aquatic Center in Destin.

LaRocque placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a mark of 25.03. He also placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a finish of 1:08.48, and was part of the 200-yard medley relay Shark team that took third. Others competing on the Shark relay team were Leo Covic, Carter LaRocque and Jackson Cox.

“I thought the kids continue to compete at a really high level,” said Destin coach Brad Kale.

“While we don't have the bodies necessary to really be effective in the team race, our individual swimmers are shining,” Kale said.

“We had both male and female swimmers that won events or placed in the top two or three in each of the meets. The numbers will come as the school continues to grow and we will keep adding quality depth to our team,” he added.

Destin’s Julianna DeSouza placed second in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:42.72, and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, 1:28.36.

Megan Kurtz, swimming for the Sharks, placed third in the 200-yard IM with a mark of 2:52.09; and third in the 100-yard breaststroke, 1:32.67.

Covic took second in the 100-yard freestyle at 55.74, and third in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:05.73.

Carter LaRocque placed third in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:23.0, and third in the 200-yard freestyle, 2:27.45.

Up next for the Destin Sharks is an Oct. 2 meet with Mosley and Fort Walton Beach at the Bernie LeFebvre Aquatic Center in Fort Walton Beach.