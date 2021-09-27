Shoal River Mustangs out run Marlins for football victory

The Shoal River Mustangs of Crestview rode into town on Thursday and handed the Destin Marlins a 36-11 loss in middle school football action.

“We just didn’t execute on any of the three phases,” said Destin Coach Mark Hinterthan as he walked off the field. “We had chances on offense … they’ve got some really good linebackers and ends that we couldn’t contain.”

The Marlins had trouble on pass protection all night.

“Jordan’s line of sight was hindered all night,” Hinterthan said of his quarterback Jordan Figueroa.

Figueroa was seven of 23 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown late in the game. Figueroa connected with Tracen Trahan for a 74-yard catch and run for the score.

As for the Destin defense, Hinterthan said “they did well.”

“But then the edges got soft on us and (Shoal River) had some pretty good speed and made a few good plays on the edges and we gave up,” he said.

The Shoal River Mustangs rushed for 218 yards, including three touchdowns. Patrick Rodgers scored on a 35-yard run, Alante Reese scored on a 10-yard run and Zy Tassin scored on an 8-yarder.

However, the first score of the evening came on a Tassin to Rodgers connection for a 19-yard catch in the right corner of the end zone. The two-point attempt failed.

Tassin was three of four passes on the night for a total of 39 yards.

Destin came back and was moving the ball well with Figueroa connecting with Gabe Escalera for a gain of 57 yards. With the ball inside the red zone, the Marlins sputtered, but managed to walk away with a 22-yard field goal from Franco Corban for a 6-3 game with 2:10 left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs didn’t waste any time answering with Rodgers returning the kickoff for a 73-yard touchdown. Jordan Stoudmire ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-3 lead.

Shoal scored two more times in the first half. Rodgers broke loose around the left end for a 35-yard run for the goal line. Reese ran in the two-point conversion.

With 4 minutes left in the half, Tassin scored on an 8-yard run. He then completed a pass to Jayden Brooks for the conversion and a 28-3 lead at the half.

Shoal didn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter, with Reese running it up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown. Stoudmire scored on the two-point play to go up 36-3 with 3:41 left to play.

Starting from their own 26-yard line, Destin put the ball in the air on the first play from scrimmage. Figueroa connected with Trahan, who then scampered down the right-side line for the score. Figueroa connected with Brayden Waters in the right corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

Shoal had the ball one more time and made two first downs before time ran out.

“Our first drive came up short, but the field goal, that was really nice,” Hinterthan said.

And then the big pass-play at the end was a shining point for the Marlins.

“Early and late, we’re OK… in between we need a bit more consistency,” Hinterthan said.

Up next for the Marlins, 2-3, is a road trip to Crestview on Sept. 30 to take on the Davidson Panthers at 6:30 p.m. at Crestview High School.