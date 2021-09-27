Renasant Bank cashes in for win over New Life Church in coed softball action

Matt Herbermann connected for three hits to lead Renasant Bank in a 13-11 win over New Life Church in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League lower division play.

Herbermann slapped a home run, double and a single to set the pace.

Renasant jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the first two innings and the added two more in the fourth to go up 10-5.

In the top of fifth, New Life scored two and Renasant answered with three in the bottom half.

With the 75-minute time limit running out on the game, New Life scored four last runs in the top of the sixth.

Kat Mortensen doubled and hit two singles for Renasant and Todd Preston connected for three singles.

Zach Raya led New Life with a home run and two singles. Matt Raya tripled, doubled and singled, and Tracie Nobles hit two singles.

Exurt 19, Fenders Collision 7

At the end of three innings, Exurt was on top 7-4. In the top of the fourth inning, Exurt exploded for the 10-run limit to lead 17-4.

In the fifth, Exurt added two more runs. Fenders scored three last runs in the bottom half.

Wesley Josey was the big stick for Exurt with a home run and three singles for five RBIs. Ron Norville hit a triple and two singles for four RBIs and Nikki Stewart hit two singles.

Dalton Allen led Fenders with a homer, triple and a single for two RBIs. Ruben Ruiz connected for two doubles and a single for an RBI, and Brandon Blyden hit two singles for two RBIs.

Meraki Maulers 27, Austin Music Co. 7

Maulers took control of the game early scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. By the end of three innings, Maulers led 21-4. Mauler scored one more in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Austin scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Knocking in eight RBIs for Maulers was Luke Unterseh on two home runs and a double. Hubert Simo tripled, doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Madison Phillips hit three singles for an RBI.

James Higgins doubled for an RBI for Austin. Marice Tucker and Chris Tucker each singled.

Upper Division

iPerformance 17, Bruner Law Firm 15

After being down early, iPerformance finished strong for the win. iPerformance picked up one in the third, two in the fourth and then nine in the fifth after being down by four.

Brandon Jackson led iPerformance with a home run and three singles for an RBI. Samantha Hollekim tripled and singled for four RBIs, and AJ Hoffstatter tripled, doubled and singles for four RBIs. Bran Williams cranked out a grand slam.

Jason Little was tops for Bruner with a home run and two singles for five RBIs. Michael Haynes hit two singles for two RBIs, and Tiffany Werner a single.

iPerformance 13, Bradley Industrial Textile 5

Down by one run, iPerformance rallied with five runs in the fourth and fifth innings, to pull off the win.

Brandon Jackson was tops for iPerformance with two home runs, a triple and a single for eight RBIs. Samantha Hollekim connected for three singles for an RBI, and Tyler Stahlhut hit three singles.

Travis Sweeney led Bradley with three singles for three RBIs. Kyle McDorman and Aubry Tyler each hit two singles.

Bruner Law Firm 11, Bradley Industrial Textile 7

At the end of three innings, Bradley was up 3-1. Then Bruner exploded in the fourth with 10 runs and held off Bradley for the win.

Top batter for Bruner was Michael Haynes with three doubles for an RBI. DJ Gray hit two singles and Shardae Hernandez singled for an RBI.

Travis Sweeney led Bradley with a double and two singles for an RBI. Ruby Davis and Corey Griffith each hit two singles. Kyler Scott slapped a home run.