Rodeo Run 5K, 'cute little neighborhood run,' set to go Sunday morning

After opting out last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rodeo Run 5K is ready to roll out on Sunday.

As of Wednesday morning, about 70 people had registered for the 12th annual foot race.

“It’s going to be slower than usual … we’re hoping to have at least 125,” said race director Kimmy Meyers.

The last time the race was held in 2019, the event boasted 200 participants.

“The numbers are still down because of COVID,” Meyers said.

But the race is on and there is still time to get registered.

Entry fee is $25 and registration will be open on race day at 7 a.m. at Clement Taylor Park on Calhoun Avenue and includes a Rodeo Run T-shirt. Registration and additional information is also available online at www.active.com.

The race course — which is flat, fast and simple — will start at Clement Taylor Park, run north along Calhoun to Cross Street to the bay and back to Clement Taylor Park.

“It’s a cute little neighborhood run. And the park is pretty,” Meyers said.

All runners are invited to the after-party upstairs at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar immediately following the race. In addition to food and beer, runners will be awarded for their efforts.

AJ’s also is home of the Destin Fishing Rodeo. The scales, located on the docks behind AJ’s, will open at 10 a.m. with anglers coming in with their catches until 7 p.m. The Rodeo, Destin’s longest running tradition, will be celebrating 73 years of fishing throughout October. Weigh-ins are daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the 5K event benefit the Destin Fishing Rodeo and the Miss Destin scholarship fund.