Destin High Sharks fall to Navarre Raiders in volleyball action

After a close first set, the Destin High Sharks lost to the visiting Navarre Raiders in girls volleyball action at Destin United Methodist Church in a recent match.

“They just don’t know how to play up and stay up,” said Desin coach Kennady Brinley.

Brinley said they start pushing points early, but they need to keep the lead and play strong.

“Sometimes they sit back in their talent and they just don’t perform well the second game. And by the time that third set rolls around, it’s too late,” she said.

“But overall, they did well. We put new girls in and I think they responded well,” Brinley added.

In the first set, the game was tied seven times and the Sharks led down the stretch 11-8 with Anna Carroll at the service line. Elaine Wolford hammered home a shot as well and tipped one in for a point. After losing the ball on a long serve, Navarre took over and went up 13-11. But the Sharks came back to take the lead with Angelina Cooley at the line. Reagan Palmer at the net knocked one in on the Raiders to give the Sharks a 14-13 advantage.

Navarre broke the serve and then took a 16-14 lead. From that point on, the Raiders stayed just a step ahead of the Sharks and finished 25-18.

In the second set, Navarre jumped out to an 11-4 lead, with Addison Hill serving seven straight points and Amari Navarro hammering a couple of points. Destin picked up a few points here and there, but the Raiders dominated for a 25-10 finish.

In game three, Destin kept it close, with Laura LaGuardia getting in a couple of good shots for the Sharks. Navarre made a run on the Sharks late in the game, with Madison Perez serving up five straight and a 20-9 lead.

Destin finally broke serve with Cooley stepping up to the line for five consecutive points to close the gap to 20-15. The Sharks picked up a couple of more, but the Raiders finished on top 25-17.

“They had a really strong practice,” Brinley said. “There’s still so much for them to learn and not enough time, but we’re getting there.

“They are doing great things. You can’t not be proud of what they are doing. They are stepping out of their comfort zone. It’s all new. But I’m very proud of them still,” she added.

Up next for the Sharks is a 4 p.m. game on Thursday at Fort Walton Beach.