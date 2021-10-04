Renasant Bank edges out Fenders Collision for win in coed softball

Don Edwards knocked in four runs to lead Renasant Bank to a 19-18 win over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball Lower Division play at Morgan Sports Center.

Edwards belted a home run and two singles to bring in the four runs.

Renasant jumped out to a 11-3 lead in the first two innings. They picked up one run in the third and three in the fourth for a 15-4 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, Fenders rallied with nine runs. Renasant answered with four to retain the lead.

With time running out, Fenders came up short with five runs in the sixth.

Matt Campbell clobbered a homer and two singles for two RBIs for Renasant Bank, while Tabitha Taylor hit two singles.

Brandon Patzig hit four singles for three RBIs for Fenders. Dalton Allen doubled and hit two singles for an RBI, Ashlyn Standford connected for three singles for an RBI, and Ruben Ruiz slapped an inside-the-park home run for three RBIs.

Meraki Maulers 14, Exurt 6

The first three innings of play were close with Maulers holding a slight 5-4 lead. Maulers scored three in the fourth and then five in the fifth. They picked up their last run in the bottom of the sixth.

Mike Ogden belted an inside-the-park homer, double and a single for three RBIs for Maulers. Gabe Acosta doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, while Myah Kallionen hit two singles for two RBIs.

Duke Powell led Exurt with a double and two singles. Ron Norville hit three singles and Jenn Joyner hit a single for an RBI. Wesley Josey cranked out a homer.

Upper Division

Bruner Law Firm 13, Bradley Industrial Textile 11

Bradley jumped out to a big 10-0 lead after two innings. Bruner started its comeback in the top of the third with three runs. In the fourth, Bruner scored five and then another five in the fifth to go up 13-10. Bradley scored its last run in the bottom of the fifth.

Michael Haynes led Bruner Law Firm with three home runs for nine RBIs. DJ Gray hit three singles for an RBI, Josh Snyder ripped a homer and a single for two RBIs, and Amber DeStaven hit three singles.

Kyle McDorman led Bradley with a homer and a single for two RBIs. Linda Griffith and Cody Maddux each hit two singles.

iPerformance 11, Bruner Law Firm 10

iPerformance jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings. Bruner got on the board in the top of the third with five runs, but iPerformance answered with four.

Bruner tied it up with three in the fourth and one in the fifth. iPerformance scored the one run needed for the win in the bottom of the fifth.

Bran Williams led iPerformance with three singles for an RBI. Tyler Stahlhut hit two singles and Samantha Hollekim singled.

Michael Haynes cranked out a grand slam, double and a single for five RBIs for Bruner. Josh Snyder homered, doubled and singled for an RBI, and Tiffany Werner doubled and singled for two RBIs.

iPerformance 23, Bradley Industrial Textile 8

At the end of three, iPerformance was on top 14-7. IPerformance picked three more runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Tyler Stahlhut led the iPerformance effort with a homer and four singles for three RBIs. Samantha Hollekim hit three singles for three RBIs, and AJ Hoffstatter doubled and singled. Bran Williams connected for a homer.

Cody Maddux led Bradley with two triples and a single for an RBI. Travis Sweeny smacked a homer and a double for an RBI, and Kristin Myers hit two singles for an RBI.