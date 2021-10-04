Rain doesn't dampen the spirit of the Rodeo Run for locals

With temps in the mid-70s and a drizzling rain, about 100 people came out to participate in the 12th annual Rodeo Run 5K in Destin Sunday morning at Clement Taylor Park.

Race director Kimmy Meyers had pre-registered 80 people prior to race day and about another dozen showed up Sunday morning.

“I think the rain kept some people away,” Meyers said as she walked down to the starting line on Calhoun Avenue.

But for others, the rain was no problem.

For Destin's Rachel Staples, who was the second to cross the finish line with a mark of 19:03, she welcomed the rain.

“It was a little wet, but that’s better than the heat,” Staples said. “I didn’t mind the rain at all.”

Staples has participated in the Rodeo Run about five or six times over the years, even pushing a racing stroller when her boys were younger.

Last year the run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2019, she was the first female to cross the finish line and fifth overall with a time of 19:46.

But this year, she upped her game and was the first female as well as second overall, behind Phillip Bauer, who came in first at 18:28.

Derek Sandblom was third overall at 19:06 and Gina Kline, fourth, at 19:23. Kline also was the Masters 40+ winner. Bobby Flynn, who was fifth, overall was the male Master 40+ victor with a finish of 19:46.

Grandmasters 50+ winners were Randal Maples, 20:04, and Donna Harris, 25:07.

Overall walk winners were Bob Matheson and Cheryl Wolfe.

After the run, the participants gathered at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar for the awards ceremony and red beans and rice.